The Challenges Facing European M&A Despite Boom

By Bruce Embley and Chetan Sheth (February 17, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- Activity in European mergers and acquisitions has surged, ending fears that a dip during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic would be a precursor to a longer slump. But while deal volume and values climbed steeply, powered in no small part by financial sponsors, challenges have emerged that have caused some transactions to fall through. And these challenges may give deal makers pause as they look ahead. Investors and corporations are accustomed to assessing the probability of deals meeting conditions for antitrust and financial services approvals, but the increasingly interventionist approach of regulators, as well as the introduction of new foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS