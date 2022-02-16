Ex-Dentons Partner Dealt Win By California's Highest Court

By Caroline Simson (February 16, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- California's highest court on Wednesday ordered a lower court to take a closer look at an alleged conflict between the state's employment and arbitration laws, issuing a victory to a former Dentons partner who claims he was unjustly fired over a disputed $34 million contingency fee. The California Supreme Court granted the petition filed by Jinshu "John" Zhang challenging an earlier ruling by the appeals court that refused to consider the issue, and stayed an arbitration initiated in New York by the BigLaw firm. At issue is Section 925 of the state's labor code, which prohibits forcing employees to arbitrate labor...

