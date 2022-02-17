Trump, Children Must Testify In NY AG's Business Probe

By Theresa Schliep (February 17, 2022, 3:05 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump and his two children will have to provide testimony to New York Attorney General Letitia James after a state judge said Thursday that they can't avoid complying with her subpoenas seeking information on his business dealings. Former President Donald Trump and his children will need to provide testimony to New York Attorney General Letitia James while she investigates Trump's business activities, including whether he misvalued assets, a judge said Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Judge Arthur Engoron rejected efforts from the former president, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to avoid complying with testimonial subpoenas from the attorney general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS