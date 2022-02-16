Crypto Giants Form Group To Address Money Laundering

By Al Barbarino (February 16, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A who's who of cryptocurrency purveyors including Coinbase, Gemini, Fidelity and Robinhood have banded together to address anti-money laundering rules set forth by the Financial Action Task Force, according to an announcement Wednesday from Coinbase. The consortium of 18 platforms came together to design the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology, or TRUST, which they called an "industry-driven solution" designed to comply with the FATF's so-called Travel Rule. "We hope [TRUST] will soon become the industry standard for complying with these requirements," according to the announcement. The travel rule requires basic identifying information about crypto transactions over certain amounts that are made...

