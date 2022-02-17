How Investors Can Navigate A Vibrant Digital Health Market

By Brian Gordon (February 17, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- On nearly every measure, digital health is hot. This is particularly true for the investment community: Interest from private equity, venture capital and other investors is surging across all stages of the investment cycle — from early- to late-stage investments — and up and down the capital structure, including debt, equity and other forms of financing. Activity is high across the health care sector, from payer-provider joint ventures and consumer-directed health care verticals, to tech-enabled services such as diagnostics and medical devices. According to a recent Rock Health report on U.S.-based digital health venture funding in 2021, $29.1 billion was raised...

