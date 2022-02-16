Sen. Tom Cotton Holds Up US Atty Votes In Spat With DOJ

By Lauren Berg (February 16, 2022, 11:44 PM EST) -- Republican Sen. Tom Cotton on Wednesday said he will derail confirmation for all of President Joe Biden's U.S. attorney nominations until the U.S. Department of Justice agrees to pay the legal bills for four federal law enforcement officers being sued by racial justice demonstrators in Portland, Oregon. Cotton stalled a confirmation vote for six top prosecutor positions in Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as two U.S. marshal nominees from Minnesota and Illinois. The Arkansas Republican, who sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in January demanding to know why the DOJ is...

