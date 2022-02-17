Australian Condom Co. Takes 'Naked' TM Fight To Court

By Jasmin Jackson (February 17, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- An Australia-based condom-maker has taken aim at a U.S. rival with a new suit filed in Florida federal court, seeking to vacate a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decision that refused to cancel the rival's trademark on the term "naked." In a complaint filed Wednesday, Australian Therapeutics Supplies Pty. Ltd. said Florida-based rival Naked TM LLC can't keep a registered trademark on the sheer condom term, arguing that the TTAB made the wrong call in December by finding that U.S. consumers would not confuse the competitor's mark with Australian's "naked" condom line. According to the retailer, Australian's line of ultra-thin condoms...

