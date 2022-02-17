EU Markets Regulator Plans Reform Of Money Market Funds

By Irene Madongo (February 17, 2022, 2:59 PM GMT) -- The European Union's securities watchdog has proposed changes it believes could make the money market funds industry more resilient to challenges after the sector suffered significant liquidity problems during the coronavirus pandemic. Money market funds, or MMFs, were squeezed during the COVID-19 crisis by increases in demands for redemption, while the assets they held became more difficult to sell, the European Securities and Markets Authority said in an opinion paper published on Wednesday. The regulator said that lessons it learned during the health crisis have prompted it to set out proposals to ensure that funds, which are used by individuals and businesses mainly...

