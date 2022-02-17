Half Of Pension Transfers Get Scam Warnings, Research Shows

By Irene Madongo (February 17, 2022, 4:44 PM GMT) -- Half of the pensions transfers in the U.K. during January were flagged for potential fraud, a sharp rise from the previous month, retirement savings consultancy XPS said on Thursday. The percentage of transfers flagged for a potential scam or poor member outcomes increased to 50% last month, up from 41% recorded for December, according to the XPS scam index. The consultancy doesn't publish the number of monthly transfers or the number of potential scams flagged, providing only the month-on-month percentage change. "January's data shows an unwelcome increase in warning flags on transfers. A lack of member understanding of fees remains the...

