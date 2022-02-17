FCA Urged To Revise Warnings For Private Pensions Savers

By Najiyya Budaly (February 17, 2022, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Pensions provider Aegon called on the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday to water down proposed warnings to Britons with retirement savings plans held outside the workplace against holding high levels of cash, saying that money could be an appropriate asset within a pension. The City watchdog should tell providers of private pensions to send out alerts, rather than warnings, to customers who are holding cash rather than other assets with a higher potential for growth, Aegon said. The FCA proposed a set of regulations in November that would require private pension plans to offer retirement savers a default investment portfolio that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS