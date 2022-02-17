Developers Close €200M Green Hydrogen Investment

By Clark Mindock (February 17, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- A hydrogen energy consultant firm announced Thursday a successful €200 million ($227.4 million) investment round that will be used to build out hydrogen fuel facilities in Europe and elsewhere, marking what investors called the largest successful raising of private hydrogen-focused capital to date. The fundraising was conducted by Hy2gen AG, a green hydrogen investment platform and consultancy service that focuses on so-called green hydrogen and e-fuels and has projects in Europe and North America. According to a press release from the fund, the money was raised by a handful of companies, including Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and strategic investor Technip Energies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS