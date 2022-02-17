Nitto Denko To Nab Mondi Personal Care Biz For €615M

By Emma Whitford (February 17, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Mondi Group announced Thursday that it plans to sell its personal care unit to Nitto Denko Corp. of Japan for €615 million ($698.7 million), as the United-Kingdom based paper and packaging company moves to focus on sustainable packaging products. The personal care components unit, part of Mondi Group's larger engineered materials business, makes materials for diapers, wipes and feminine care products, according to Thursday's statement. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, and will boost a priority area for Nitto the company describes as "human life." The area encompasses health and wellness products, Nitto said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS