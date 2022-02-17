3 More Firms Commit To Hybrid Work As They Reopen Offices

By Emily Lever (February 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP has reopened its offices, with attorneys required to come in three days a week, the firm told Law360 on Thursday, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP also announced plans to require the same beginning in March. Norton Rose Fulbright returned to in-office work on Tuesday and is allowing attorneys to work remotely for two days a week. The Texas-based Vinson & Elkins, meanwhile, told attorneys and staff on Monday that they must come into the office at least three days per week, beginning March 1, Law360 Pulse has confirmed. And Simpson Thacher...

