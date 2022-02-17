Harvey Law Group Adds 1st US Office In Miami

By Jack Rodgers (February 17, 2022, 12:15 PM EST) -- Harvey Law Group PLLC has launched its first office in the U.S., located in Miami, Florida, the firm recently announced. The firm's team will be led by Lorenzo Lleras, who provided Harvey Law Group legal services through his own firm, Lorenzo Lleras PA, which is located in Gainesville, Florida, according to his firm profile. Jean-François Harvey, the firm's founding partner and worldwide managing partner, said in a statement Wednesday the firm chose Miami because of its culture and the demand for legal services in America. "Miami has a vibrant culture and is one of the world's leading centers for innovation across...

