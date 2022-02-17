Hedge Fund Hits Ch. 7 In Del. Lugging $26M In FERC Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (February 17, 2022, 11:47 AM EST) -- Energy-focused hedge fund Powhatan Energy retreated into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Delaware lugging along more than $26 million in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission market manipulation sanction liabilities but less than $100,000 in cash. The bankruptcy hit late Wednesday while Powhatan and FERC were battling over a proposed second amendment to a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, accusing the fund of conduct dating to 2010 involving alleged illegal trading on both sides of investments intended as hedges against the cost of power market congestion. A penalty order issued by FERC in 2015 accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS