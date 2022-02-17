Pa. Court Gives State Justices 1 Week To Weigh Mail-In Voting

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 17, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania judge said she intends to lift an automatic stay on a decision axing no-excuse mail-in voting, giving the justices of the state Supreme Court seven days to either uphold or overturn the decision. Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said in an opinion on Thursday that she would lift the automatic stay that began when the state appealed her ruling that the Act 77 law expanding mail-in voting is unconstitutional. However, she said she would wait until shortly after the Supreme Court heard the appeal, so counties that have already sent out applications for mail-in ballots...

