Ex-Willkie Farr Atty Reinstated After 'Varsity Blues' Plea

By Chris Villani (February 17, 2022, 12:51 PM EST) -- A New York court has allowed former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chair Gordon Caplan to practice law in the state once again after he was suspended and spent a month in prison for paying to have his daughter's test scores inflated in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. Caplan was handed a two-year suspension, but avoided disbarment, in an order entered last February by a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division's First Judicial Department. The ban was retroactive to November 2019, when he was first suspended. Caplan asked the court to reinstate him in late December and the Attorney Grievance...

