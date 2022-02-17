Full Fed. Circ. Won't Decide If IP Case Invokes Swedish Law

By Britain Eakin (February 17, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit said Thursday it won't revisit a panel decision from December clearing Swiss engineering company Polymetrix AG of causing another company to infringe Alpek Polyester SA's patents for chemicals used in making plastic. The full appeals court denied Alpek's Jan. 18 petition for panel rehearing and en banc review in a two-page order without providing its reasoning. Alpek had sought rehearing on the basis that the panel improperly focused on whether there was induced patent infringement under American law. The court did not order Polymetrix to file a response to the petition. Polymetrix and the company it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS