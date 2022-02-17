Federal Personnel Office Can't Duck Discrimination Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 17, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that a Black male employee of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management made solid enough claims that he was passed over for promotion for his lawsuit to survive dismissal. In a memorandum ruling, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones rejected the government's argument that Renel Sample, 57, failed to state racial, gender and age bias claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. "At this early pleading's stage, the court is satisfied that plaintiff has pled sufficient facts to plausibly support a prima facie case of gender, race or...

