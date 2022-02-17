Moderna's South African Patent Filings Raise Activists' Alarms

By Dani Kass (February 17, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- Activists are lashing out after Moderna Inc. confirmed it has filed patent applications to cover its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, saying they don't trust the company's pledge to not enforce those patents. More than 60 civil society organizations in South Africa — where scientists are reverse engineering Moderna's vaccine — sent an open letter to the company on Monday, questioning its refusal to withdraw the patent applications, as it had done in Australia and Canada. Moderna pledged in October 2020 not to enforce its patents during the pandemic — meaning it won't accuse others of infringement — but the organizations didn't...

