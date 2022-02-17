Dem Sens Press For Quick Supreme Court Timeline

By James Arkin (February 17, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday he's "anxious" for President Joe Biden to move quickly on announcing his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of this month, and that he's hopeful the confirmation vote happens before the Senate's two-week Easter break in April. Democratic senators have said since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his intention to step down from the Supreme Court at the end of this term that they want to move swiftly to confirm his replacement. Biden said last month his intention was to announce his nominee before the end of...

