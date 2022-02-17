European Commission Tags Chinese Screws With Duties

By Grace Dixon (February 17, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- The European Commission announced that it will impose up to 86.5% anti-dumping duties on iron and steel fasteners from China after finding that China is harming the domestic industry and European Union workers by dumping the products at unfairly low prices. An investigation of screws, washers and bolts exported by Chinese producers revealed that China gained market share at a time when European Union producers' sales plummeted by 27%, according to the European Commission's anti-dumping regulation adopted Wednesday. It added that, while the EU fasteners industry is worth €3.2 billion, or $3.6 billion, and employs more than 20,000 people across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS