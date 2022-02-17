Sequoia Launches $500M Liquid Token, Digital Asset Fund

By McCord Pagan (February 17, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Sequoia Capital said Thursday it is launching a $500 million to $600 million subfund focused on liquid tokens and digital assets, joining a number of investment firms that have dedicated funds to cryptocurrency. The venture capital firm said in a statement that its Sequoia Crypto Fund will help it focus more on crypto and that it will continue to work with teams through its other funds, such as seed, venture and growth capital funds. "While we've invested in both equity and tokens over the last five years, many have asked that we take a more active role in managing our tokens,...

