Del. Chief Justice Says Chancery Working At 'Unhealthy' Pace

By Rose Krebs (February 17, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. told state legislators on Thursday that one of the state judiciary's crown jewels — its internationally important Chancery Court — needs more staff to keep up with its busy caseload and help sustain its reputation as a preeminent corporate law venue. During the annual presentation to the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee, Justice Seitz said that among funds included in Gov. John Carney's $104 million fiscal year 2023 budget proposal for the judiciary is about $440,000 for law clerks, support staff and another master in the Chancery Court, who would handle certain cases to...

