ITC Taps New Chief Administrative Law Judge

By Adam Lidgett (February 17, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has announced that it is promoting administrative law judge Clark S. Cheney to Chief ALJ, culminating years of experience at various federal agencies. The announcement came Thursday, with ITC Chair Jason E. Kearns saying Judge Cheney would "provide administrative guidance and leadership to assure a thorough, yet expeditious, processing of the commission's investigations involving unfair practices in import trade under section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930," the part of the Tariff Act covering the intellectual property cases the commission handles. Attorneys who have worked with Judge Cheney described him positively to Law360. Theodore Essex...

