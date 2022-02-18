Anticipating The FTC's Commercial Surveillance Rule

By Ben Rossen and Brandon Abrams (February 18, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission recently announced that it may begin a commercial surveillance rulemaking under Section 18 of the FTC Act to "curb lax security practices, limit privacy abuses, and ensure that algorithmic decision-making does not result in unlawful discrimination."[1] While this announcement was not unexpected in light of calls from members of Congress that the FTC should enact rules in the absence of federal privacy regulation,[2] it is nonetheless a significant departure for the FTC that could have major repercussions across vast swaths of the American economy. Section 18 rulemaking — known as Magnuson-Moss rulemaking after the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act[3]...

