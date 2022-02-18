Gas Distributor Says Sibling Duo Stole Customers, Secrets

By Clark Mindock (February 18, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A brother and sister duo conspired to steal trade secrets and customers from their former employer when they secretly launched a competing gas distribution company in New England, according to the company that claims it was ripped off. Maine propane and natural gas distribution company Dead River Company LLC said Thursday in Maine federal court that two former employees, Kenneth Boyington and Narissa Goodwin, violated state and federal trade secret laws by secretly launching a competing business that is built in part on stolen Dead River assets including phone numbers, email accounts and other proprietary information. The company said that when...

