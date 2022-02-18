Allianz Sets Aside €3.7B For Investment Funds Fallout

By Najiyya Budaly (February 18, 2022, 12:01 PM GMT) -- Allianz SE said that it has set aside €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) to cover regulatory probes and lawsuits in the U.S. after investors in investment funds accused the German insurance giant of failing to shield them from huge losses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The German company is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by investors and probes by regulators in the U.S. (Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) Allianz said late on Thursday that it made the provision from its pre-tax profit for the year ending December 2021 as it prepares to reach settlements in cases brought against its asset...

