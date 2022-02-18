Half Of DB Pension Liabilities Projected To Be Insured By 2031

By Irene Madongo (February 18, 2022, 2:05 PM GMT) -- Half of Britain's £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion) defined-benefit pension liabilities will probably become insured by the end of 2031, as more private-sector retirement plans seek to protect themselves against risk, according to research by Hymans Robertson. The financial services consultancy said on Thursday that defined benefit retirement plans began using insurance in the form of bulk annuities approximately 15 years ago. The risk transfer market has taken off since then. Hymans' newly published annual risk transfer report shows that about £333 billion of retirement plan liabilities has already been insured, and that half of that insurance was placed in the last three...

