Senate Unanimously Clears Judicial Stock Disclosure Bill

By James Arkin (February 18, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- The Senate unanimously approved legislation Thursday that would impose stricter stock disclosure requirements on federal judges, including the creation of a searchable online database of judicial financial disclosure forms. The legislation, the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, passed by unanimous consent late Thursday night in the Senate, which means it did not have opposition from any senators or require a recorded vote. The House overwhelmingly passed similar legislation in December, but there are several differences between the two versions. The bill would hold federal judges to the same standards as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, which...

