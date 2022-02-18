Cred's Ch. 11 Trust Sues To Reclaim $21M Crypto Payout

By Gina Kim (February 18, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- The liquidating trust for bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. sued in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to clawback an allegedly fraudulent transfer of more than $21 million worth of Bitcoin to a so-called whale investor in exchange for a purportedly worthless bond. In an adversary proceeding, attorneys representing Cred Inc. Liquidation Trust asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey to let it recover more than 516.39 in Bitcoin that was transferred two years ago to Winslow Carter Strong, a prominent crypto angel investor based in Puerto Rico. According to the filing, Cred bought a worthless bond from Strong in July 2020 while...

