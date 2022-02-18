Judiciary Defends Harassment Suit's Judge Selection Process

By Khorri Atkinson (February 18, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The federal judiciary has urged a Fourth Circuit panel not to disqualify itself from a former North Carolina assistant federal public defender's sexual harassment lawsuit against top court officials, denying claims that the officials influenced U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts' designation of out-of-circuit judges to hear the case. The judiciary made this argument in a brief Thursday challenging claims by the former public defender, identified as Jane Roe, that the defendants participated in selecting judges for their case at the district court and the appellate levels, and knew the identities of the three-judge panel several months before they were disclosed to Roe and...

