Zohar Funds Urge Chancery To End Tilton Hold On Stila Styles

By Jeff Montgomery (February 18, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- Attorneys for noteholders battling distressed debt entrepreneur Lynn Tilton urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday to rule invalid Tilton's claim to control of cosmetics venture Stila Styles LLC, potentially reheating a wider bankruptcy court battle over investor claims against Tilton. Hanging in the balance is an effort to appoint retired U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Carey as manager of the cosmetics business, now the focus of a Zohar III Ltd. effort to complete a Chapter 11-supervised sale of companies that were part of Tilton's Patriarch Partners turnaround empire. Tilton, who patented a collateralized debt method for rehabilitating businesses, has been...

