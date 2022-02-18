Mich. Court Sends Dairy Co.'s Insurance Suit To Arbitration

By Josh Liberatore (February 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- A dairy producer suing its insurer and agent over an allegation that it lost out on $1.2 million in revenue will have to take that claim to arbitration, a Michigan federal judge ruled Friday, saying an alternate dispute resolution clause in the policy is valid and enforceable. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney said Mibelloon Dairy LLC is bound by the terms of a 2018 dairy revenue protection policy it entered with Producers Agriculture Insurance Co., rejecting Mibelloon's argument that there was no actual policy because the insurer failed to procure certain quarterly endorsements. Judge Maloney adopted a November report and...

