Up Next At High Court: Justices Consider Tribal Courts, Bingo

By Jimmy Hoover (February 18, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court returns to action Tuesday after a long midwinter recess and on the docket are whether specialized Indian Country courts are part of the federal government, a West Texas tribe's bid to conduct electronic bingo and whether Republican states can step in to defend a Trump-era "wealth test" for immigrants. Here, Law360 breaks down the week in Native American and immigration law at the nation's top court. The court will ease back into oral arguments after the recess and holiday break with only three cases from Tuesday to Wednesday. The justices will also announce actions in pending cases...

