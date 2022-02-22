Immigration Group Lukewarm On Biden's High Court Shortlist

By Christopher Cole (February 22, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- Three top contenders for the U.S. Supreme Court have generally protected the rights of immigrants in cases ranging from asylum law to disputes over the Trump-era effort to build a wall along the border with Mexico, but sometimes they fell short, according to an immigrant advocacy group. The National Immigration Law Center examined the records of a trio of judges reportedly on President Joe Biden's shortlist for the nation's top court — U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger — and issued a generally favorable view of each coupled...

