Fed Bans Officials From Trading Stock, Bonds, Crypto

By Al Barbarino (February 18, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A rule finalized Friday will bar senior Federal Reserve officials from purchasing or holding a range of securities, including stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies, following an outcry over the trading activity of the former presidents of the Fed's Dallas and Boston reserve banks. The rule prohibits officials from trading individual stocks or sector funds; holding individual bonds, agency securities, crypto, commodities or foreign currencies; entering into derivatives contracts; short-selling; or buying securities on margin, according to Friday's rule. It is effective beginning May 1. The Federal Open Market Committee noted in an announcement Friday that it unanimously adopted the rules with an...

