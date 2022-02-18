Walter Dellinger's Little-Known, Outsize Impact On Legal Aid

By David Lash (February 18, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Attorney Walter Dellinger, who died on Feb. 16, was a hero, particularly to the millions who will never know what a profound impact he had on their lives. As the former head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel and as former President Bill Clinton's acting solicitor general, Dellinger served his country with dedication and honor. His arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, 24 in all, were among the most prolific and important performances in U.S. legal history. As a legal scholar, teacher and head of the appellate practice at my firm, he was a mentor, teacher and...

