Pa. Justices Reluctantly Hear Pitches For New Political Maps

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 18, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday made its hesitancy at involving the court in political matters clear while hearing arguments from proponents of different congressional border maps as to how the state's voting districts should be redrawn. Friday's session comes after the state legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf reached an impasse on how to adjust the now demographically obsolete 2018 district map created by the state Supreme Court in the case League of Women Voters v. Commonwealth, with arguments focusing on just what component makes a map fair, mere months ahead of the statewide May primary. "I think all of us...

