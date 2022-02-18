Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 18, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. told Delaware legislators last week that Chancery Court staff and judges are working at an "unhealthy and unsustainable pace" to keep up with the exploding case load and that more staff is needed to keep Delaware's crown jewel shining. In case you've also been struggling to keep up, here's a recap of recent news you might have missed out of Delaware's Chancery Court. New Cases A Castlight Health Inc. investor sued for access to the company's books to probe possible board slip-ups leading up to Castlight's $370 million acquisition by primary care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS