FINRA Taps Lowenstein Sandler For 2019 Arbitration Probe

By Lauren Berg (February 18, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Friday that it has hired Lowenstein Sandler LLP to conduct an independent review of the regulator's arbitration system after a Georgia judge ruled last month that a FINRA arbitration from August 2019 was rigged in favor of Wells Fargo. Christopher Gerold, a partner in Lowenstein Sandler's securities litigation and corporate investigations practice groups, will lead the review of how well FINRA Dispute Resolution Services complied with its rules and procedures for selecting an arbitrator in the proceeding regarding investor claims against Wells Fargo. Investors Brian Leggett and Bryson Holdings LLC brought the case against Wells...

