Boy Scouts, Pachulski Reach $2M Deal In Email Row

By Rick Archer (February 18, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that the organization had reached a $2 million deal with Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP to settle accusations a member of the law firm was involved in an inflammatory email to sexual abuse victims. At a hearing conducted virtually, counsel for the Boy Scouts told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that the organization and the law firm had reached the deal while collaborating on a revised Chapter 11 plan filed by the scouts Tuesday, a filing that prompted Judge Silverstein to delay the plan confirmation hearing by another five...

