NFL Taps Ex-SEC Chair Mary Jo White For Dan Snyder Inquiry

By Dave Simpson (February 18, 2022, 11:46 PM EST) -- The National Football League has hired Debevoise & Plimpton LLP attorney and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the team confirmed Friday. The investigation will focus on allegations levied earlier this month at a congressional roundtable. Former Washington team employees Melanie Coburn, Tiffani Johnston, Brad Baker, Ana Nunez, Rachel Engleson and Emily Applegate detailed allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform during the meeting on Capitol Hill. White has led numerous high-profile investigations into allegations of...

