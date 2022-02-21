Irish Banks Told To Improve Customer Support Phone Lines

By Irene Madongo (February 21, 2022, 2:40 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland said it expects retail lenders to report on progress they are making to remedy problems with customer support, amid concerns about the poor service on phone lines for consumers. The financial services regulator said it conducted a review of call-waiting times at main retail banks and had found areas for improvement. Average wait times on some telephone helplines were "excessive." Customers were kept waiting for more than two hours in some cases. The review also revealed that the number of account holders who abandoned phone calls was high — one line had an abandonment rate of more...

