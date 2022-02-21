Drop In SFO Dawn Raids No Reason For Concern, Attys Say

By Christopher Crosby (February 21, 2022, 6:44 PM GMT) -- It might seem surprising that dawn raids by the Serious Fraud Office came to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic — but that should not be a litmus test for the agency's prowess, given its arsenal of tools for gathering evidences, attorneys say. New data published on Monday by a consulting firm revealed that the anti-fraud watchdog stopped physical raids of premises in support of its criminal investigations from September 2020 to 2021. Although the SFO averaged more than 22 such raids for the previous three years, the agency did not resume making in-person inspections after September 2021, according to Accuracy,...

