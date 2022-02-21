FCA Urged To Rethink 'Lifestyling' Plan For Pensions

By Martin Croucher (February 21, 2022, 1:04 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should rethink proposals to require pension plans to automatically scale back the financial risk to savers as they approach retirement, an investment provider said on Monday. AJ Bell said the measures to protect investors was based on a mistaken understanding of the current market and would lead to "suboptimal retirement outcomes." The company was responding to a consultation by the regulator in November, which said it wanted providers of personal pensions to automatically introduce so-called lifestyling — where default pension options are gradually "de-risked" as the investor approaches retirement. The measures would mean that savers are less likely...

