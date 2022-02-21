BoE Exec Warns Of Pressure On Gov't To Deregulate Finance

By Martin Croucher (February 21, 2022, 5:30 PM GMT) -- A Bank of England chief warned lawmakers on Monday that there was a risk that Britain could go too far in cutting back the level of financial services regulation following Brexit. Vicky Saporta, executive director of the prudential policy directorate at the Bank of England, said that "a regulatory race to the bottom" could be triggered if the government bows to industry pressure. Saporta was called before the parliamentary Treasury Select Committee, as it examines the future of financial services in the U.K. after the country left the European Union in January 2020. "There are clear benefits of the U.K. getting back...

