Hungary Insurance Merger Ban Violates Law, EU Says

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 21, 2022, 6:06 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Monday that Hungary violated the bloc's competition law when it blocked the acquisition by Vienna Insurance of the Hungarian subsidiaries of the Aegon Group. The European Union's executive arm said it found in an investigation that Hungary breached EU merger regulations when it vetoed a deal between Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe and the Hungarian arm of Dutch insurer Aegon NV. The commission ordered Hungary to withdraw its ban on the deal by March 18 or face an infringement procedure before the European Court of Justice. The sale — part of a broader deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS