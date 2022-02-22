FCA Warns Insurers Of 'Ethical Harm' Via Artificial Intelligence

By Martin Croucher (February 22, 2022, 3:15 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned insurers on Tuesday to ensure that discriminatory pricing against marginalized groups does not creep into underwriting decisions when they use new forms of artificial intelligence. Ian Phoenix, a director at the FCA, said that insurers need to ensure proper internal accountability for complicated pricing algorithms to guard against the risk of "ethical harm." Insurers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to process vast reams of personal and behavioral data, to allow them to more accurately price the risk that a customer poses. The FCA has taken a hands-off approach despite growing concern among consumers. But Phoenix said...

