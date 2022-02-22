Gov't Promises To Free Up Capital In Insurance Overhaul

By Martin Croucher (February 22, 2022, 12:20 PM GMT) -- As much as 15% of the capital reserves that life insurers are required to hold on their books could be freed up by reforms to solvency regulations, equivalent to tens of billions of pounds that can be invested elsewhere in the economy, the government has said. The government has said that elements of Europe's Solvency II regime do not work well for the City market since Britain left the EU. (iStock.com/Moussa81) John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said on Monday that the government wants to reform the Solvency II Directive to "release meaningful amounts of capital for productive investment." The European...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS